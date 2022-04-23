Anniversary Denny and Tami Smith

Denny and Tami Smith

Bryan — Denny and Tami (Kays) Smith are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on April 17, 1982, at West Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Montpelier.

Mrs. Smith worked as a nurse for over 10 years before staying at home with her children and helping run the family business. Mr. Smith has been a self-employed as a general contractor for 38 years.

The couple’s children are Sarah (Tom) Derck of Antwerp and Nate (Caitlin) Smith of Cincinnati. The couple also have four grandchildren with a fifth to come in October.

