Mr. and Mrs. Bill Andrews, of Defiance, are celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary.

Bill Andrews and Betty Dirr originally met as teenagers on a double date, but not with each other. They were married on June 14, 1947, at Emanuel’s United Church of Christ in New Bavaria with Rev. Scherry officiating.

A Navy veteran who served during Word War II, he is retired from Bolley Motors, Defiance. She is still active as a homemaker. They enjoy gardening and dining with their Wednesday supper club.

The couple has two children: Bruce (Beth) Andrews, Brooklyn, Mich.; and Bonnie (Dwight) Kalita, Defiance. They have five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

