Mr. and Mrs. Bill Andrews, of Defiance, are celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary.
Bill Andrews and Betty Dirr originally met as teenagers on a double date, but not with each other. They were married on June 14, 1947, at Emanuel’s United Church of Christ in New Bavaria with Rev. Scherry officiating.
A Navy veteran who served during Word War II, he is retired from Bolley Motors, Defiance. She is still active as a homemaker. They enjoy gardening and dining with their Wednesday supper club.
The couple has two children: Bruce (Beth) Andrews, Brooklyn, Mich.; and Bonnie (Dwight) Kalita, Defiance. They have five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.