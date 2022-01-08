M&M Ames

MR. & MRS. TERRY AMES

Mr. and Mrs. Terry Ames, of Defiance, are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary.

Terry Ames and Michelle Travis were married on Jan. 10, 1987, in Hicksville.

The couple has two children: Daniele (Chad) Klinge, and Desi (Nick) Vallejo. They have five grandchildren.

