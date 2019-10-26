M&M Allgire

MR. & MRS. RONALD ALLGIRE

Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Allgire are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary.

Ronald Allgire and Connie Shorts were married Nov. 19, 1974, at First Presbyterian Church, Defiance, with Rev. John Meloy officiating.

She is a retired not-for-profit administrator and he is a retired brickmason.

The couple has three childred: Thomas Miller, Sacramento, Calif.; Col. Tamara (Peter) Funari, Tampa, Fla.; and Nicholas (Amy) Allgire, Fort Wayne, Ind. They have three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

