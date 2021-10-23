M&M Alafa

HOLGATE — Mr. and Mrs. Guadalupe Alafa, of Holgate, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Guadalupe Alafa and Alicia Hinojosa were married on October 30, 1971, at Immaculate Concepcion Catholic Church, Deshler, by Fr. James Siefker.

The couple has four children: Yvonne Johnson, Perrysburg; Jacob (Teresa) Alafa, Rota, Spain; Andrea (Robert) Garza, Defiance; and Matthew Alafa, San Francisco. They have seven grandchildren and one great grandson.

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion on October 24 by attending the Diocesan Anniversary Mass at the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral, Toledo.

