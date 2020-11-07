M&M Kim Griffith

MR. & MRS. KIM GRIFFITH

Mr. and Mrs. Kim Griffith, of Defiance, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Kim Griffith and Kay Steffel were married Nov. 8, 1980, at St. Mary Parish, Defiance, with Father William Bodart officiating.

She is a retired dietary worker at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. He is also retired.

The couple has three children: Marcy Griffith, Austin, Texas; Travis Griffith, Defiance; and Trent Griffith, Defiance.

The couple celebrated the occasion with a trip to Hocking Hills State Park.

Load comments