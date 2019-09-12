M&M Anderson

MR. & MRS. DICK ANDERSON

Mr. and Mrs. Dick Anderson, Defiance, are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary.

Dick Anderson and Gwen Smiley were married Sept. 12, 1964, in Shawnee Methodist Church, Lima, by Rev. Robert Kimes.

He works as a sales representative while she is employed as an administrative assistant.

The couple has three children: Mike (Amy) Anderson, Grinnell, Iowa; Tammy (Bill) Darrow, Bryan; and Rick (Sarah) Anderson, Centerville. They have five grandchildren.

Load comments