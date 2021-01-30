MIAMISBURG — Former Defiance residents Mr. and Mrs. Concepcion Hernandez, currently residing in Miamisburg, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.
Concepcion Hernandez and Josefa Garcia were married Jan. 28, 1956, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Edinburg, Texas, with Rev. Edward Postert officiating.
The retired couple has eight children: Sylvia (Jazz) Zatari, Miamisburg; Javier (Ann Marie) Hernandez, Diamondhead, Miss.; Cristina (Mike) Thompson, Springboro; Clarita Hernandez, Columbus; Faustina Layne, Oklahoma City, Okla.; Rogelio Hernandez, Anthem, Ariz.; Connie (John) Skaggs, Columbus; and Gerardo (Susan) Hernandez, Mesa, Ariz. The couple has eight grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren; two great-grandchildern and two great-stepgrandchildren.
The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with family later this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.