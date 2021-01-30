M&M Hernandez

MR. & MRS. CONCEPCION HERNANDEZ

MIAMISBURG — Former Defiance residents Mr. and Mrs. Concepcion Hernandez, currently residing in Miamisburg, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

Concepcion Hernandez and Josefa Garcia were married Jan. 28, 1956, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Edinburg, Texas, with Rev. Edward Postert officiating.

The retired couple has eight children: Sylvia (Jazz) Zatari, Miamisburg; Javier (Ann Marie) Hernandez, Diamondhead, Miss.; Cristina (Mike) Thompson, Springboro; Clarita Hernandez, Columbus; Faustina Layne, Oklahoma City, Okla.; Rogelio Hernandez, Anthem, Ariz.; Connie (John) Skaggs, Columbus; and Gerardo (Susan) Hernandez, Mesa, Ariz. The couple has eight grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren; two great-grandchildern and two great-stepgrandchildren.

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with family later this year.

