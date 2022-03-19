50th Wedding Anniversary Mr. and Mrs. Schutt

Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Schutt, of Antwerp, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Daniel Schutt and Rebecca Arnos were married on March 17, 1972, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Defiance, with Rev. Larry Corell officiating. The couple have three children: Sara (Shawn) Schutte, Antwerp; Ben (Kelly) Schutt, Zionsville, Ind., and Rachel (Nick) Hinsch, Columbus, Ohio. They have four grandchildren: Blake and Grace Schuette, and Heidi and Henry Schutt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.