50th Wedding Anniversary Mr. and Mrs. Schutt

Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Schutt, of Antwerp, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Daniel Schutt and Rebecca Arnos were married on March 17, 1972, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Defiance, with Rev. Larry Corell officiating. The couple have three children: Sara (Shawn) Schutte, Antwerp; Ben (Kelly) Schutt, Zionsville, Ind., and Rachel (Nick) Hinsch, Columbus, Ohio. They have four grandchildren: Blake and Grace Schuette, and Heidi and Henry Schutt.

