50th Wedding anniversary Mr. and Mrs. Meyer

William and Marsha Meyer are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on March 25, 1972, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church by Father David Beck. The couple have five children, Traci (Doug) Flory, Defiance; Amelia (Matt) Ferguson, Defiance; Carrie (Josh) Sines, Defiance; Audrey (Michael) Burkholder, Republic; and Casey (Aileen) Meyer, Defiance. The couple also have 16 grandchildren. They plan to celebrate with family with a trip to Hocking Hills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.