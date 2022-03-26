50th Wedding anniversary Mr. and Mrs. Meyer

William and Marsha Meyer are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on March 25, 1972, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church by Father David Beck. The couple have five children, Traci (Doug) Flory, Defiance; Amelia (Matt) Ferguson, Defiance; Carrie (Josh) Sines, Defiance; Audrey (Michael) Burkholder, Republic; and Casey (Aileen) Meyer, Defiance. The couple also have 16 grandchildren. They plan to celebrate with family with a trip to Hocking Hills.

