Jessica Yunker, daughter of Karl and Julie Yunker, Napoleon, has been awarded a $300 scholarship from Ohio Gamma Epsilon Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. A graduate of Napoleon High School, Yunker will be attending Xavier University in the fall majoring in nursing. Above, Yunker is presented her scholarship by Ohio Gamma Epsilon master treasurer JoAnn McCray.
