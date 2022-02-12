YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University has released its dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. This recognition is given to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit during the semester.
Local students on the dean's list are Ryan Scherer, Wauseon, and Mallory Ehrhart, Antwerp.
