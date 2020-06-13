YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University has released its fall 2019 dean's list. To be included on the dean's list, full-time undergraduate students must earn at least a 3.4 GPA for not less than 12 semester hours of credit.
Area students on the dean's list include: Mark Thomas, Defiance; Anna Murcko, Napoleon; Callie Rohrs, Ridgeville Corners; Ryan Scherer, Wauseon; and Dominic Schroeder, Continental.
