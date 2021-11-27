Wayne Trace Middle School

Seventh-Graders

First Honors 3.999-3.67

Cole Manz

Johnalynn Shellenbarger

Campbell Volk

Grady Helms

Second Honors 3.3-3.666

Alex Doster

Benjamin Gurney

Miley Jacobs

McKenzie Johnson

Stefany Lopez-Castillo

Blake Noggle

Noah Schlatter

Amber Stoller

Zachary Stoller

KaMaury Sullivan

Eli Treece

Kaelyn Vejar

Third Honors 3.0-3.2999

Carter Baumle

Ella Crosby

Camryn Finger

Isabel Gilbert

Madison Gilbert

Reece Olwin

Grayson Sutton

Corbin Varner

Arianna Viola

Olivia Zartman

Eighth-graders

Merit Honor Roll 4.0 GPA

Riley Manz

Caitlyn Mead

First Honors 3.999-3.67

Lily Boyd

Torree Sinn

Addison Stoller

Clay Stoller

Second Honors 3.3-3.666

Ingrid Bautista

Whitney Boroff

Lance Maenle

Raegan McGarvey

Lucas Morehead

Natalie Richie

Deklyn Schweinsberg

Griffin Williamson

Third Honors 3.0-3.2999

Xander Bartley

Olivia Baughman

Caleb Cox

Abigail Evans

Ian Jewell

Lexi Moore

Myleigh Sheets

Caden Sinn

Micah Sinn

Amber Stoller

Kaden Wilcox

