Wayne Trace Middle School
Seventh-Graders
First Honors 3.999-3.67
Cole Manz
Johnalynn Shellenbarger
Campbell Volk
Grady Helms
Second Honors 3.3-3.666
Alex Doster
Benjamin Gurney
Miley Jacobs
McKenzie Johnson
Stefany Lopez-Castillo
Blake Noggle
Noah Schlatter
Amber Stoller
Zachary Stoller
KaMaury Sullivan
Eli Treece
Kaelyn Vejar
Third Honors 3.0-3.2999
Carter Baumle
Ella Crosby
Camryn Finger
Isabel Gilbert
Madison Gilbert
Reece Olwin
Grayson Sutton
Corbin Varner
Arianna Viola
Olivia Zartman
Eighth-graders
Merit Honor Roll 4.0 GPA
Riley Manz
Caitlyn Mead
First Honors 3.999-3.67
Lily Boyd
Torree Sinn
Addison Stoller
Clay Stoller
Second Honors 3.3-3.666
Ingrid Bautista
Whitney Boroff
Lance Maenle
Raegan McGarvey
Lucas Morehead
Natalie Richie
Deklyn Schweinsberg
Griffin Williamson
Third Honors 3.0-3.2999
Xander Bartley
Olivia Baughman
Caleb Cox
Abigail Evans
Ian Jewell
Lexi Moore
Myleigh Sheets
Caden Sinn
Micah Sinn
Amber Stoller
Kaden Wilcox
