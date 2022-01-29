Seventh-grade
Academic honor roll
Grady Helms
Noah Schlatter
Blake Noggle
Cole Manz
KaMaury Sullivan
Amber Stoller
Honor Roll
Kaelyn Vejar
Stefany Lopez-Castillo
Campbell Volk
Eli Treece
Zachary Stoller
Grayson Sutton
Arianna Viola
Leah Bland
Benjamin Gurney
Johnalynn Shellenbarger
Carter Baumle
Ella Crosby
Olivia Zartman
Isabel Gilbert
Eighth-grade
Academic honor roll
Riley Manz
Honor Roll
Addison Stoller
Caitlyn Mead
Torree Sinn
Lily Boyd
Clay Stoller
Micah Sinn
Deklyn Schweinsberg
Natalie Richie
Estrella Martinez-Sandoval
Raegan McGarvey
Griffin Williamson
Whitney Boroff
Lucas Morehead
Lance Maenle
Ava Martinez
Emma Stouffer
Mylie Wittwer
Ryan Parker
Lexi Moore
Caden Sinn
Jack Schoenauer
Abigail Evans
Caleb Cox
