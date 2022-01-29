Seventh-grade

Academic honor roll

Grady Helms

Noah Schlatter

Blake Noggle

Cole Manz

KaMaury Sullivan

Amber Stoller

Honor Roll

Kaelyn Vejar

Stefany Lopez-Castillo

Campbell Volk

Eli Treece

Zachary Stoller

Grayson Sutton

Arianna Viola

Leah Bland

Benjamin Gurney

Johnalynn Shellenbarger

Carter Baumle

Ella Crosby

Olivia Zartman

Isabel Gilbert

Eighth-grade

Academic honor roll

Riley Manz

Honor Roll

Addison Stoller

Caitlyn Mead

Torree Sinn

Lily Boyd

Clay Stoller

Micah Sinn

Deklyn Schweinsberg

Natalie Richie

Estrella Martinez-Sandoval

Raegan McGarvey

Griffin Williamson

Whitney Boroff

Lucas Morehead

Lance Maenle

Ava Martinez

Emma Stouffer

Mylie Wittwer

Ryan Parker

Lexi Moore

Caden Sinn

Jack Schoenauer

Abigail Evans

Caleb Cox

