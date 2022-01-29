Students who attend Vantage:

(*indicates 4.0 GPA)

Juniors

Cadence Baker

Mackenzie Blankenship

Elliott Boroff

Brice Carnahan*

Maggie Cox

Alyssa Greathouse

Lexi Johnson

Ariel Landwehr

Dalton Lee*

Astrid Martinez-Sandoval

Kristin McDonald

Dakota Merritt

Samuel Moore

Isaac Munger

*Jared Pierce

Jacob Robinson

Kirstynn Roddy

Rebecca Sentelik

Brielle Sheets

Ezra Sinn

Kyle Slade

Hailey Stahl

Blake Stoller

Gabe Thrasher

*Oliver Zamarripa

Seniors

Jarrett Hornish

*Hunter Long

Austin Lyons

Brandy Miller

*Allen Minck

*Ethan Noggle

Brad Shroades

Karlie Simindinger

*Serenity Trammell

Kaden Vielma

*Jordan Williams

