Students who attend Vantage:
(*indicates 4.0 GPA)
Juniors
Cadence Baker
Mackenzie Blankenship
Elliott Boroff
Brice Carnahan*
Maggie Cox
Alyssa Greathouse
Lexi Johnson
Ariel Landwehr
Dalton Lee*
Astrid Martinez-Sandoval
Kristin McDonald
Dakota Merritt
Samuel Moore
Isaac Munger
*Jared Pierce
Jacob Robinson
Kirstynn Roddy
Rebecca Sentelik
Brielle Sheets
Ezra Sinn
Kyle Slade
Hailey Stahl
Blake Stoller
Gabe Thrasher
*Oliver Zamarripa
Seniors
Jarrett Hornish
*Hunter Long
Austin Lyons
Brandy Miller
*Allen Minck
*Ethan Noggle
Brad Shroades
Karlie Simindinger
*Serenity Trammell
Kaden Vielma
*Jordan Williams
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.