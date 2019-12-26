CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — McKayla Campbell, a junior from Wauseon, has been named to the fall dean's list at Campbellsville University. Criteria for the dean's list are a GPA of 3.5 or better for the semester with at least 12 credit hours of classes.
