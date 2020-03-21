Matthew Wachtman

EVANSTON, Ill. — Tinora High School graduate Matthew Wachtman, a junior in the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory Organ Studies program, recently won the undergraduate prize in the annual Organ Scholar Competition at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Evanston, Ill.

Wachtman played the Bach Prelude and Fugue in a minor BWV 543, selections from the Hampton Five Dances for Organ and the hymn Ein Feste Burg. He will play a recital in Evanston next year as part of his prize.

