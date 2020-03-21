EVANSTON, Ill. — Tinora High School graduate Matthew Wachtman, a junior in the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory Organ Studies program, recently won the undergraduate prize in the annual Organ Scholar Competition at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Evanston, Ill.
Wachtman played the Bach Prelude and Fugue in a minor BWV 543, selections from the Hampton Five Dances for Organ and the hymn Ein Feste Burg. He will play a recital in Evanston next year as part of his prize.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.