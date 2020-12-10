Matthew Wachtman

Watchman

BEREA — Matthew Wachtman of Defiance stands among a distinguished group of students at Baldwin Wallace University who have reached BW’s pinnacle of academic achievement with induction into the Dayton C. Miller Honor Society. Wachtman, a graduate of Tinora High School majoring in keyboard performance, was honored with membership that is achieved by less than 4% of the undergraduate student body.

Members are selected for consistently maintaining superior academic work. Students inducted into the society each year represent the top 100 students by grade point average who have earned a minimum of 70 semester hours with at least 32 semester hours at BW.

