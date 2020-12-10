BEREA — Matthew Wachtman of Defiance stands among a distinguished group of students at Baldwin Wallace University who have reached BW’s pinnacle of academic achievement with induction into the Dayton C. Miller Honor Society. Wachtman, a graduate of Tinora High School majoring in keyboard performance, was honored with membership that is achieved by less than 4% of the undergraduate student body.
Members are selected for consistently maintaining superior academic work. Students inducted into the society each year represent the top 100 students by grade point average who have earned a minimum of 70 semester hours with at least 32 semester hours at BW.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.