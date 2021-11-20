LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio has released its dean’s list for the 2021 October Session for students in the College of Applied Technologies.

The following Defiance area full‑time students received a grade point average of 3.5 or better: Rheese Backhouse, Continental; Dillon Elkins, Continental; Nikalous Hanel, Defiance; Christopher Imm, Bryan; Eli Molitor, Antwerp; and Kaylie Tressler, Paulding

