LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio has released its dean’s list for the January session for students in the college of applied technologies. Local full-time students who received a grade point average of 3.5 or better to earn this recognition are:
Eli Molitor, Antwerp; Christopher Imm, Bryan; Nikalous Hanel and Jakob Maxwell, Defiance; Aidan Breece, Deshler; Mason Goebel and Jordan Hergert, Edgerton; and Samuel Rager, Payne.
