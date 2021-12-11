LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio recently released its dean’s list for the fall quarter 2022. The following students from the Defiance area received a grade point average of 3.5 or better as part-time or full-time students during the fall quarter.
Sydney Williams, Cloverdale; Clayton Edwards, Grover Hill; Emily Albright, Wauseon; Brandee Littleton-Miler, Holgate; Sue Etter, Cloverdale; Jayson Geyer, Antwerp; Anna Ankney, Ney; Clair Shininger, Ney; and Kenadie Daeger, Payne.
