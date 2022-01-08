LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio has announced its dean’s list for the November session for students in the college of applied technologies. The following local students mad the list by receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or better as full-time students:

Hailey Baldwin, Defiance; Aidaan Breece, Deshler; Nickalous Hanel, Defiance; Jacob Maxwell, Defiance; and Samuel Rager, Payne.

