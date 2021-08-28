LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio has announced its dean’s list for the 2021 June session for students in the College of Applied Technologies. The following full-time students received a grade point average of 3.5 or better.

Local student earning this distinction were: Rheese Backhaus, Dillon Elkins and Colton Taylor, Continental; Aidan Breece, Deshler; Anthony Gendron, Bryan.

