FINDLAY — The University of Findlay recently released its dean's list of the spring 2021 semester. To earn this recognition, a student must attain a GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Local students making the dean's list include:
Antwerp — Blake Schuette.
Bryan — Kelsey Clemens, Brayden Kolb and Lane Kolb.
Cloverdale — Kayleigh Klir.
Continental — Kaitlyn Alvarado, Kennedy Hiltner, Kaitlynn Keller and Emily Niese.
Defiance — Caitlin Bidlack, Spencer Giesige, Alyssa McDonald, Katelyn Meyer, Colin Moats, London Moening, Ryan Mohr, Jaylyn Renollet, Kendall Sattler, Amber Schliesser and Caroline Turner.
Deshler — Carissa Rosebrook.
Edgerton — Jacob Ferrebee.
Hicksville — Laney Balser and Quentin Peffley.
Montpelier — Elaine Schaffter.
Napoleon — Alexis Cook and Ryan Kohout.
Ney — Kendall Baker, Kobe Baker and Kelsie Crites.
Paulding — Fletcher Cook, Lauren Hill, Emma McMaster, Jaret Miller, Marcus Miller, Joseph Reineck, Cameron Strahley and Brooke Weidenhamer.
Payne — Seth Saylor.
Pettisville — Ava Hoylman.
Wauseon — Jessica French.
West Unity — Hope Snider.
