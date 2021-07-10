FINDLAY — The University of Findlay recently released its dean's list of the spring 2021 semester. To earn this recognition, a student must attain a GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students making the dean's list include:

Antwerp — Blake Schuette.

Bryan — Kelsey Clemens, Brayden Kolb and Lane Kolb.

Cloverdale — Kayleigh Klir.

Continental — Kaitlyn Alvarado, Kennedy Hiltner, Kaitlynn Keller and Emily Niese.

Defiance — Caitlin Bidlack, Spencer Giesige, Alyssa McDonald, Katelyn Meyer, Colin Moats, London Moening, Ryan Mohr, Jaylyn Renollet, Kendall Sattler, Amber Schliesser and Caroline Turner.

Deshler — Carissa Rosebrook.

Edgerton — Jacob Ferrebee.

Hicksville — Laney Balser and Quentin Peffley.

Montpelier — Elaine Schaffter.

Napoleon — Alexis Cook and Ryan Kohout.

Ney — Kendall Baker, Kobe Baker and Kelsie Crites.

Paulding — Fletcher Cook, Lauren Hill, Emma McMaster, Jaret Miller, Marcus Miller, Joseph Reineck, Cameron Strahley and Brooke Weidenhamer.

Payne — Seth Saylor.

Pettisville — Ava Hoylman.

Wauseon — Jessica French.

West Unity — Hope Snider.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments