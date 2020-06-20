FINDLAY — Several area students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Findlay for the 2019 fall semester. To earn this designation, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students honored include: Ney — Kobe Baker and Kelsie Crites; Hicksville — Laney Balser; Defiance — Caitlin Bidlack, Kelsey Gerken, Spencer Giesige, Alyssa McDonald, Katelyn Meyer, London Moening, Ryan Mohr, Kendall Sattler, Amber Schliesser, Caroline Turner and Sydney Wertz. Napoleon — Alexis Bruns and Faith Gurney. Liberty Center — Caleb Carpenter, Victoria Ellinwood and Amanda Wiemken. Bryan — Kelsey Clemens, Alan Kittle, Lane Kolb, Jonda Krontz, Hope Snider and Mikayla Vonseggern. Paulding — Fletcher Cook, Lauren Hill, Ethan Linder, Emma McMaster, Jaret Miller, Marcus Miller, Joseph Reineck and Brooke Weidenhamer. Wauseon — Lynnsey Crouch. Cloverdale — Kayleigh Klir. New Bavaria — Skylar Niese. McClure — Trison Novak. Payne‚ Seth Saylor and Brady Stabler. Deshler — Ryan Wenzinger.

