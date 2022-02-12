FINDLAY — Several area students were named to the dean's list at the University of Findlay for the fall 2021 semester.

Local students recognized included: Samantha Aeschliman, Jessica French and Alexandrea Sauber, Wauseon; Lilly Ahmed, Caitlin Bidlack, Jacob Cramer, Noah Fisher, Nicole Fishpaw, Addison Fleischman, Spencer Giesige, Alyssa McDonald, Colin Moats, London Moening, Sara Neff, Jaylyn Renollet, Kendall Sattler, Amber Schliesser, Caroline Turner, Savannah Welling, Natalie Wertz and Madeline Zachrich, Defiance; Emma Carpenter, Malinta; Fletcher Cook, Emma McMaster, Janet Miller, Marcus Miller, Kaylee Plummer and Megan Reineck, Paulding; Ariane Dangler, Dakota Smith and Mikayla Vonseggern, Bryan; Kamree Dockery, Kennedy Hiltner, Kaitlynn Keller and Emily Niese, Continental; Aubrie Espinoza, Faith Gurney, Zack Rosebrook, Cassidy Wachtman and Maggie Weller, Napoleon; Trista Fintel, Deshler; Ava Hoylman, Pettisville; Connor Krause, Kalida; Morgan Mitchell, Pioneer; Matthew Rupp, Archbold; Blake Schuette, Antwerp; Hope Snider, West Unity; and Thomas Vance, Cecil.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments