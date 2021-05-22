FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. Undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to virtually share their research, creativity, and professional learning experiences with the University and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time.
The symposium may be viewed at www.findlay.edu/offices/academic/scholarship-symposium/.
Local students include:
• Amanda Andres, of Bryan, was named to the Nu Beta Chapter of Delta Mu Delta International Honor Society in Business — 2020 — 2021 New Member.
• Kobe Baker, of Ney, was named a Kappa Delta Pi Graduating Senior.
• Kennedy Hiltner, of Continental, was named to The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 310 — Sophomore.
• Kaitlynn Keller, of Continental, named to The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 310 — Freshman.
• Nicole Kramer, of Cloverdale, was named as a 2020 Pi Theta Epsilon Inductee — Doctor of Occupational Therapy Program.
• Emma McMaster, of Paulding, presented “The Virtual Virus: How the Online Shift Due to COVID-19 Has Affected Classrooms and Teachers.”
• Colin Moats, of Defiance, was named to The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 310 — Freshman.
• London Moening, of Defiance, presented “Anxiety and Self-Esteem Before and During a Global Pandemic.”
• Megan Reineck, of Paulding, received the CVS Health Foundation Standard Scholarship and presented “Characterizing Pharmacogenomic Drug Response: A Pilot Study.”
• Jaylyn Renollet, of Defiance, presented “How Age Friendly is My Community: Defiance, Ohio?”
• Kendall Sattler, of Defiance, received the Aristos Ekletos Membership Award — Fall 2020 Inductee.
• Elaine Schaffter, of Montpelier, received the Campus Leader Award.
• Blake Schuette, of Antwerp, was named to The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 310 — Freshman.
• Cameron Strahley, of Paulding, was named an Outstanding Senior Majoring in Computer Science and named a Choose Ohio First Scholar — Computer Science.
• Joseph Tanner, of Hamler, presented “Hamler, Ohio: How Age-Friendly is My Community.”
• Thomas Vance, of Cecil, was named a Choose Ohio First Scholar — ESOH.
