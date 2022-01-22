ALBION, Mich. — Albion College has announced that two area students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Samantha Etoll, of Edgerton, and Mckayla Sebring, of Defiance, earned this honor by earning a GPA of 3.5 or better in graded courses as a full-time student.

