The American Legion Posts 680 from Ney, and 137 from Farmer, are sponsoring two Fairview High School girls to attend Buckeye Girls State this summer. This year’s delegates, Molly McGuire and Hannah Colbert, are juniors at Fairview and were chosen based on their leadership qualities, scholastic standing, and excellent moral character. They were interviewed and evaluated by Mindi Rue and another member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Continental. They were also assisted by Lori Polter, Fairview High School guidance counselor.
Buckeye Girls State was designed to educate Ohio’s young women in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of good citizenship. By becoming involved in the process, delegates can learn more about city, county and state government in one week than they will learn in an entire semester of high school. The goal of the program is that these young women will further develop leadership and pride as American citizens, have a greater understanding of American traditions, and will obtain a desire to maintain our government process.
The Ohio American Legion Auxiliary has been a proud sponsor of Buckeye Girls State for 75 years. The program has been honored by such organizations as Freedom’s Foundation at Valley Forge and the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.