ANGOLA, Ind. — Trine University has released it dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.5-3.749.

Local student's making the dean's list include: Jonah Blanchard and Mykah Garrison, Wauseon; Cory Erbskorn, Archbold; Jonathan McCoy, Ney; Jordan Runyan, Edon; Alexander Sliter, Bryan; Maria Steffel, Sherwood; Lauryn Wieland, West Unity; and Alayna Willitzer, Cecil.

