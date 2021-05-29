ANGOLA, Ind. — Several students for the Defiance six-county area were named to the president's list for the spring 2021 semester at Trine University. To earn president's list honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a GPA of 3.75-4.0.
Area students recognized were: Colleen Bell, West Unity; Jonah Blanchard, Wauseon; Bradley Clair, Montpelier; Ethan Deel, Bryan; Logan Deel, Bryan; Abigail Elwood, Defiance; Christopher Ferguson, Defiance; James Garrett, West Unity; Hannah Geren, Bryan; Chelsi Giesige, Paulding; Christina Groves, Pioneer; Hayden Haase, Napoleon; Kristen Hake, Edon; Ciera Halferty, Edgerton; Jarrett Johns, Ottawa; GraceeMae Keasler, Defiance; Aaron King, Wauseon.
Jerry Matthews, Hicksville; Logan Matthews, Montpelier; Kelly Miller, Bryan; Kailee Mitchell, Bryan; Evan Mohr, Payne; Kabryn Myers, Bryan; Eric Parker, Wauseon; Coral Picillo, Edgerton; Jordan Runyan, Edon; Trista Savage, Bryan; Daniel Siebeneck, Continental; Aaron Smith, Deshler; Tyler Smith, Wauseon; Chloe Thiel, Edon; Connor Thiel, Edgerton; Hunter Thourot, Wauseon; Halle Tisovic, Bryan; Elliot Wannemacher, Defiance; and Meredith Zeiter, Liberty Center.
