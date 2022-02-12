ANGOLA, Ind. — Several local students were named to the Trine University president's lis for the fall 2021 semester. To earn this honor, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.75-4.0.

Area students recognized were: Bradyen Amoroso, Christopher Ferguson, GraceeMae Keasler, Kara Retcher, Owen Tong and Elliot Wannemacher, Defiance; Connor Arthur, Ethan Deel, Katelyn Farrell, Hannah Geren, Kelly Miller, Kailee Mitchell, Halle Tisovic and Kabryn Myers, Bryan; Jakob Backhaus, Sherwood; Chloe Bard, Fayette; Asasia Bostater, Hanna Bumb, Andrew Cogswell, Logan Matthews and Harsh Patel, Montpelier; Hunter Burke, Jaron Cape, Cierra Halferty, Coral Picillo and Connor Thiel, Edgerton; James Garrett and Kira Pettit, West Unity; Chelsi Giesige, Paulding; Christina Groves and Hayden Haas, Pioneer; Erin Haase, Katie Haase and Payton Wilkerson, Napoleon; Kobe Kennedy, Stryker; Alexa Kessler and Augustus Tipping, Metamora; Evan Mohr, Payne; Madison Ruen, Antwerp; Haley Shank and Meredith Zeiter, Liberty Center; Danel Siebeneck, Continental; Haylee Smith and Hunter Thourot, Wauseon; Chloe Theel and Mallory Trausch, Edon; and Collin Durre, Hicksville.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments