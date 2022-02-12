ANGOLA, Ind. — Several local students were named to the Trine University president's lis for the fall 2021 semester. To earn this honor, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.75-4.0.
Area students recognized were: Bradyen Amoroso, Christopher Ferguson, GraceeMae Keasler, Kara Retcher, Owen Tong and Elliot Wannemacher, Defiance; Connor Arthur, Ethan Deel, Katelyn Farrell, Hannah Geren, Kelly Miller, Kailee Mitchell, Halle Tisovic and Kabryn Myers, Bryan; Jakob Backhaus, Sherwood; Chloe Bard, Fayette; Asasia Bostater, Hanna Bumb, Andrew Cogswell, Logan Matthews and Harsh Patel, Montpelier; Hunter Burke, Jaron Cape, Cierra Halferty, Coral Picillo and Connor Thiel, Edgerton; James Garrett and Kira Pettit, West Unity; Chelsi Giesige, Paulding; Christina Groves and Hayden Haas, Pioneer; Erin Haase, Katie Haase and Payton Wilkerson, Napoleon; Kobe Kennedy, Stryker; Alexa Kessler and Augustus Tipping, Metamora; Evan Mohr, Payne; Madison Ruen, Antwerp; Haley Shank and Meredith Zeiter, Liberty Center; Danel Siebeneck, Continental; Haylee Smith and Hunter Thourot, Wauseon; Chloe Theel and Mallory Trausch, Edon; and Collin Durre, Hicksville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.