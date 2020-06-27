CLEVELAND — Cameron Tong, a 2019 graduate of Tinora High School, was inducted into the National Residence Hall Honorary during his first year at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU).

A political science major, Tong served as president of the Juniper Residence Hall Council during the 2019-20 school year. He was was selected by CWRU to attend a leadershop conference fo the National Residence Hall Association in Newark, N.J., in February.

He is the son of Kevin and Kelly Tong, Defiance.

