TIFFIN — Tiffin University graduated 697 students, with 351 of those earning a master's degree, during recent ceremonies.

Students from the Defiance area earning degrees at Tiffin were: Abbey Zedaker, Defiance, bachelor's in criminal justice; Kelsey Tietje, Deshler, master of business administration; Lindsey New, Fayette, bachelor's in business administration; Hunter Rex, Napoleon, bachelor's in business administration; and Ariel McQuillin, Wauseon, bachelor's in business administration.

