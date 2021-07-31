NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — Three area students have been named to the dean's list at Manchester University for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean's list a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and complete at least 12 semester hours.

Local students on the list include: Baylee Grine, Ney; Erica Mohr, Payne; and Alex Morr, Bryan.

