NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — Three area students have been named to the dean's list at Manchester University for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean's list a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and complete at least 12 semester hours.
Local students on the list include: Baylee Grine, Ney; Erica Mohr, Payne; and Alex Morr, Bryan.
