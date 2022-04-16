Seniors

Mallori Blevins

Victoria Bost

Carlina Dotson

Haylee Fulk*

Abigail Meyer*

Marissa Myers*

Alexia Roth+

Bailey Short*

Juniors

Levi Barnum*

Jessie Currier

Olivia Elling+

Leah Heeres*

Kaleb Huffman*

Macaila Goebel

Abbie Meyer+

Maddyson Miehls

Kaitlyn Myers*

Gabrielle Ramon

Kaitlyn St. John*

Emmalyn Westrick*

Sage Woolace

Sophomores

Adysen Andres

Hannah Atkinson

Austin Batterson*

Jacob Cadwell

Brooke Collins

Oliviah Clingaman*

Michael Donovan

Emmalee Fulk

Laura Leupp*

Taylore Rethmel*

Angela Soellner*

Thomas Zachary

Freshmen

Daniella Cheeseman*

Daniel Donovan*

Kayden Guthrie

Garret Moser

Jacob Myers

Abbigaile Opdycke

Jesse Stantz

*indicates all A’s

+ indicates Four County student

