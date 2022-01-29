Seniors

Mallori Blevins

Victoria Bost

Haylee Fulk

Abigail Meyer*

Marissa Myers*

Alexia Roth+

Bailey Short*

Juniors

Jessie Currier

Leah Heeres*

Kaleb Huffman

Lucas Ledesma+

Abbie Meyer+

Maddyson Miehls

Kaitlyn Myers*

Kaitlyn St. John

Emmalyn Westrick*

Sage Woolace

Sophomores

Adysen Andres*

Hannah Atkinson

Austin Batterson*

Jacob Cadwell

Mattias Cheeseman

Brooke Collins

Oliviah Clingaman*

Michael Donovan

Emmalee Fulk

Karah Gerencser*

Laura Leupp*

Taylore Rethmel*

Angela Soellner*

Freshmen

Daniella Cheeseman*

Daniel Donovan

Kayden Guthrie*

Kennedy Morr

Garret Moser

Frances Musser

Jacob Myers

Abbigaile Opdycke

Jesse Stantz

(+ Four County student)

(* indicates all A’s)

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments