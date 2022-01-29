Seniors
Mallori Blevins
Victoria Bost
Haylee Fulk
Abigail Meyer*
Marissa Myers*
Alexia Roth+
Bailey Short*
Juniors
Jessie Currier
Leah Heeres*
Kaleb Huffman
Lucas Ledesma+
Abbie Meyer+
Maddyson Miehls
Kaitlyn Myers*
Kaitlyn St. John
Emmalyn Westrick*
Sage Woolace
Sophomores
Adysen Andres*
Hannah Atkinson
Austin Batterson*
Jacob Cadwell
Mattias Cheeseman
Brooke Collins
Oliviah Clingaman*
Michael Donovan
Emmalee Fulk
Karah Gerencser*
Laura Leupp*
Taylore Rethmel*
Angela Soellner*
Freshmen
Daniella Cheeseman*
Daniel Donovan
Kayden Guthrie*
Kennedy Morr
Garret Moser
Frances Musser
Jacob Myers
Abbigaile Opdycke
Jesse Stantz
(+ Four County student)
(* indicates all A’s)
