Stryker High School

Seniors

Brianna Breier*

Victoria Bost

Carlina Dotson*

Haylee Fulk

Abigail Meyer*

Marissa Myers*

Alexia Roth+

Kiah Patterson

Bailey Short*

Juniors

Jessie Currier

Olivia Elling+

Macaila Goebel

Leah Heeres*

Kaleb Huffman

Lucas Ledesma+

Abbie Meyer+

Maddyson Miehls

Kaitlyn Myers*

Gabrielle Ramon

Kaitlyn St. John*

Emmalyn Westrick*

Sage Woolace*

Sophomores

Adysen Andres*

Hannah Atkinson

Austin Batterson*

Jacob Cadwell

Mattias Cheeseman

Brooke Collins

Oliviah Clingaman*

Emmalee Fulk*

Karah Gerencser*

Laura Leupp*

Miles Lucas

Devin Montague

Taylore Rethmel

Angela Soellner*

Freshmen

Shawn Buehrer

Daniella Cheeseman*

Daniel Donovan

Kayden Guthrie*

Kennedy Morr

Garret Moser

Frances Musser

*All A’s

+ Four County Student

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments