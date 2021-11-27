Stryker High School
Seniors
Brianna Breier*
Victoria Bost
Carlina Dotson*
Haylee Fulk
Abigail Meyer*
Marissa Myers*
Alexia Roth+
Kiah Patterson
Bailey Short*
Juniors
Jessie Currier
Olivia Elling+
Macaila Goebel
Leah Heeres*
Kaleb Huffman
Lucas Ledesma+
Abbie Meyer+
Maddyson Miehls
Kaitlyn Myers*
Gabrielle Ramon
Kaitlyn St. John*
Emmalyn Westrick*
Sage Woolace*
Sophomores
Adysen Andres*
Hannah Atkinson
Austin Batterson*
Jacob Cadwell
Mattias Cheeseman
Brooke Collins
Oliviah Clingaman*
Emmalee Fulk*
Karah Gerencser*
Laura Leupp*
Miles Lucas
Devin Montague
Taylore Rethmel
Angela Soellner*
Freshmen
Shawn Buehrer
Daniella Cheeseman*
Daniel Donovan
Kayden Guthrie*
Kennedy Morr
Garret Moser
Frances Musser
*All A’s
+ Four County Student
