TIFFIN — Gabrielle Stallbaum, a senior at Paulding High School, is the recipient of a major scholarship to attend Heidelberg University.
Stallbaum, the daughter of Ted and Carrie Stallbaum of Paulding, has received the scholarship for four years. The award was announced following Heidelberg’s annual scholarship competition earlier this academic year.
Students who rank near the top of their high school class are invited to participate in the university’s annual scholarship competition. The program recognizes students based on high school grade-point average and ACT or SAT test scores. In addition to weighting a student’s academic credentials, the competition also looks at leadership skills and community service through a personal interview, a portfolio and an essay.
