Three northwest Ohio students have graduated from Spring Arbor University, Spring Arbor, Mich. They are Defiance residents April McKenzie and Elizabeth Wilde, master’s of social work degrees; and Montpelier resident Tyler Bishop, master’s of social work degree.
