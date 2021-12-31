COLUMBUS — Ohio Dominican University has announced that Claire Sinn of Haviland has been named to the fall dean's list. To make the dean's list, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours for the semester. Sinn is among 319 students who earned a place on this list.
