OXFORD — Several area students have earned recognition on the Miami University dean's list for the fall semester 2019. To be included on this list, students must rank in the top 20% of undergraduate students within each division for the semester.
Local students recognized include: Archbold — Lauren Miller; Defiance — Hannah Hummel; Edgerton — Olivia Hennessey; Fayette — Katie Short; Liberty Center — Jake Griffin; McClure — Nat Born; Napoleon — Charley Bohls; Ney — Holden Rittenhouse-Starbuck; Sherwood — Carly Wendling; Paulding — Chantal Monnier.
