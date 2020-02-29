ANGOLA, Ind. — Several area students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Trine University. To earn dean's list honors, main campus students must complete a minimum of 15 credit hours and have a GPA of 3..5-3.75.
Area students on the dean's list are: Robert Deitrick, Isaac Nice, and Jenna Wilson, Paulding; Cory Erbskorn, Archbold; Kyle Kreinbrink, Napoleon; Nash Kuney and Kira Perrit, West Unity; John Lehner, Defiance; Kailee Mitchell, Bryan; Alexander Munger, Pioneer; Hayden Runyan, Edon; Megan Steele, Montpelier; William Steffel, Sherwood; Hunter Thourot and Joshua Whitcomb, Wauseon; and Alayna Willitzer, Cecil.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.