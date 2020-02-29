ANGOLA, Ind. — Several area students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Trine University. To earn dean's list honors, main campus students must complete a minimum of 15 credit hours and have a GPA of 3..5-3.75.

Area students on the dean's list are: Robert Deitrick, Isaac Nice, and Jenna Wilson, Paulding; Cory Erbskorn, Archbold; Kyle Kreinbrink, Napoleon; Nash Kuney and Kira Perrit, West Unity; John Lehner, Defiance; Kailee Mitchell, Bryan; Alexander Munger, Pioneer; Hayden Runyan, Edon; Megan Steele, Montpelier; William Steffel, Sherwood; Hunter Thourot and Joshua Whitcomb, Wauseon; and Alayna Willitzer, Cecil.

