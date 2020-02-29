ANGOLA, Ind. — Many area students were named to the president's list for the fall 2019 semester at Trine University. To earn president's list honors, main campus students must complete a minimum of 15 credit hours and have a GPA of 3.75-4.0.

Area students recognized includes: David Baden, Hamler; Andrew Baughman and Maggie Wilson, Paulding; Colleen Bell, West Unity; Jordan Birdsall, Hanna Bumb, Logan Matthews, Harsh Patel, Hope Scholma and Nolan Stratton, Montpelier; Jacob Black, Grace Haliena, Kennedy Kroeckel and Hanna Schaffer, Defiance; Ethan Deel, Logan Deel, Trista Savage and Alexander Sliter, Bryan; Erin Haase, Shea Kreinbrink and Abigail Kuhlman, Napoleon; Brooke Hardy, Wauseon; Katelin Miller, Pioneer; Evan Mohr, Payne; David Pinc, Alvordton; Aaron Smith, Deshler; Chloe Thiel, Edon; and Cassi Wyse, Archbold.

Load comments