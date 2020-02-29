DAYTON — Several area students were named to the dean's list at Wright State University for the fall 2019 semester. To qualify for the dean's list, students must take 12 or more credit hours and achieve at least a 3.5 GPA.
Local student's on the list include: Hannah Becker, Alexis Hagerman, Desmond Hanson, Nathan Schubert and Madison Van Scoder, Defiance; Zachary Carpenter, Liberty Center; Brice Prigge, Deshler; Rebekah Wyse, Ridgeville Corners; Trent Church, Oakwood, Joshua Ehlinger, Antwerp; Austin Reed, Haviland; Olivia Wingo, Paulding; Kristen Fortman, Alycea Ruhlen and Kyle Schroeder, Columbus Grove; Alena Horstman and Trevor Vorst, Cloverdale; Megan Warnimont, Leipsic; and Luke Holsopple, Stryker.
