YOUNGSTOWN — Dominic Schroeder, Continental, recently earned his Honors College pin at Youngstown State University, signifying completion of at least half of the honors credits needed prior to graduation. Schroeder is majoring in biology pre-medical and received the award earlier this semester at a drop-in reception held at Fok Hall.
