EAST LANSING, Mich. — Adrianna Roth, a freshman from Ney, has been named to the dean's list at Michigan State University for both the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters.
The daughter of Charles and Jennifer Roth, Ney, she is a social relations and policy major, minoring in Spanish.
