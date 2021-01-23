LIMA — Rhodes State College here has announced full- and part-time students qualifying for the fall semester dean’s list.

For full-time students to earn this distinction, they must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade-point average or higher. Part-time students qualify by being enrolled for at least six, but no more than 11 credit hours, with a 3.5 grade-point average or higher.

Following is a list of Defiance area students qualifying for recognition.

Full-time students:

Hannah Harnishfeger and Rachel Buxton, Columbus Grove; Konnor Okuly and Dominik Tice, Continental; Elisa Price, Fort Jennings; Kelsi Hashbarger, Leipsic; and Samuel Deitering and Victoria Krukowski, Ottawa.

Part-time students:

Kenneth Hurley, Anthony Reindel and Cecilia Young, Columbus Grove; Ashley Varner, Defiance; Marissa Pohlabel, Joseph Schnipke and Trevor Wurth, Fort Jennings; Madison Hovest, Gilboa; Logan Hoffman, Riley Karhoff and Zachariah Ricker, Ottawa; Kelsey Basinger and Blake Steiner, Pandora.

