MINSTER — Garmann Miller introduced its corporate scholarship program in 2021, which helps fund higher education for graduating high school seniors who are seeking careers in professional design.
After a thorough review of 23 applicants, a $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Caely Ressler of Napoleon High School. Ressler is attending Baldwin Wallace University to pursue a degree in engineering.
“The scholarship program allows us to invest in our industry’s future innovators,” said Garmann Miller CEO Eric Baltzell. “We feel it’s important to give back to the communities that have supported us.”
Eligible students were those seeking a career in architecture, engineering, interior design, landscape architecture or a closely related field.
